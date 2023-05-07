Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 14,798 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,235 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after buying an additional 2,061,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after buying an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after buying an additional 2,005,112 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. TheStreet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS opened at $61.65 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.