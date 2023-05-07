Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68,917 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Leidos worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Leidos by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $14,847,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Up 1.7 %

LDOS opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average is $98.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.