Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,970. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. MKM Partners downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

