Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $57,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $69.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.14.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $774,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,434 shares in the company, valued at $85,516,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,435. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

