Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $380,000 in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 405,156 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,111,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,057,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,182,000 after purchasing an additional 214,976 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 162,614 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 576.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 153,866 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

