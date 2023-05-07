Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Frontline by 10.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRO opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.21. Frontline plc has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

