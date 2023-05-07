Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Kyndryl by 4,572.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Price Performance

KD opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $17.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Kyndryl Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.