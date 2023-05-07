Shell Asset Management Co. Has $390,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WDC stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -115.34 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.00.
Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.
