Shell Asset Management Co. Has $390,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -115.34 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

