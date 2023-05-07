Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at about $2,198,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRC. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SRC stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $183.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.23%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

