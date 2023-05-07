Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 467,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 188,336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,617,000 after acquiring an additional 169,011 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1,602.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 167,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 649,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,382,000 after acquiring an additional 163,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

IRTC opened at $124.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $164.69.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,589.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

