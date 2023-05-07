Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Endava were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 517,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after buying an additional 63,044 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter worth $14,841,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Endava by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $115.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.83. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $240.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

DAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

