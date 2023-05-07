Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT opened at $69.53 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 68.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.