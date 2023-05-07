Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Adient were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Adient by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Adient by 15.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,885,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 508,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adient by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 66,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 256,880 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 289.67 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ADNT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

