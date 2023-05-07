Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Adient were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Adient during the third quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adient by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,429,000 after acquiring an additional 280,732 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Adient by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Adient by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADNT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 289.67 and a beta of 2.75.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

