iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Raised to $135.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.15. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.41.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

