JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,318 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $105,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,064,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after buying an additional 3,531,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,426,000 after buying an additional 2,464,462 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $399.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

