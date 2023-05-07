Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,608 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,729,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,184,000 after acquiring an additional 323,779 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE JPM opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.46. The company has a market capitalization of $399.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

