Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,306 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,223 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of F5 worth $20,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth $43,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in F5 by 434.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

F5 Stock Up 1.6 %

FFIV stock opened at $133.22 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.28.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $320,267.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,622. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

