Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $20,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Azenta by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Azenta by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

