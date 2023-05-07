Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,896 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $22,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after buying an additional 548,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $93,221,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $176.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $183.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

