Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of AIZ opened at $130.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $190.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.64. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,701,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,455,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,154,000 after acquiring an additional 306,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Assurant by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,879,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

