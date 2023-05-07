Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FATE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.24.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 220.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,859,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,154,714. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

