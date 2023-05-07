Ashland (NYSE:ASH) PT Lowered to $109.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.25.

ASH opened at $91.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.76. Ashland has a twelve month low of $87.84 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

