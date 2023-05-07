Ashland (NYSE:ASH) PT Lowered to $109.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.25.
Ashland Stock Up 2.4 %
ASH opened at $91.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.76. Ashland has a twelve month low of $87.84 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About Ashland
Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
