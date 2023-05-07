SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0346

SALT (SALT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. SALT has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $11,367.36 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025566 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,865.84 or 1.00016963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0346877 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $11,351.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

