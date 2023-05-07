Zachary Nelson Sells 8,433 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $105,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $203,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zachary Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $127,338.30.

Shares of FRSH opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.95 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. Analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Freshworks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Freshworks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Freshworks by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

