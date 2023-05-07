Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA) Shares Up 1.3%

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Rating) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.43. Approximately 146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.
Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09.
Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%.
Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.
