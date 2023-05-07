Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 5.3 %

PAA opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Several research firms have weighed in on PAA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

