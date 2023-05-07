Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 5.3 %
PAA opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.70.
Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 89.92%.
Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.
Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile
Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.
