Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Southwest Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 81.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of SWX stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 238,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,951,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,364,394.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,756,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 238,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,236,622 shares of company stock valued at $194,582,985 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,582,000 after purchasing an additional 524,625 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 722,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,721,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $39,176,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

