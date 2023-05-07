Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 82.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 1.1 %

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $333.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRZN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Further Reading

