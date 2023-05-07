Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 1.1039 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

