Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock opened at GBX 4,075 ($50.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 23.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,802.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,477.61. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 2,540 ($31.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,205.67 ($52.54). The firm has a market cap of £18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,482.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($58.72) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, April 28th.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

