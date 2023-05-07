Amphenol Co. (APH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on July 12th

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Amphenol has increased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Amphenol has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

NYSE APH opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

