JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target Raised to $78.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HSBC from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Shares of JKS stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,463,000 after acquiring an additional 473,716 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,187,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,585,000 after acquiring an additional 464,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,189,000.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

