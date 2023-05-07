Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (GBLBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on May 30th

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1623 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Price Performance

OTCMKTS GBLBY opened at $9.71 on Friday. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

