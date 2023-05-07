Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.6404 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Rheinmetall’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY opened at $58.70 on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $61.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNMBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($241.76) to €250.00 ($274.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

