Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

