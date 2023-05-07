Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 on June 2nd

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Majedie Investments Price Performance
MAJE opened at GBX 215 ($2.69) on Friday. Majedie Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 156.80 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 223 ($2.79). The firm has a market cap of £113.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 212.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 198.28.
About Majedie Investments
