Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 on June 2nd

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Majedie Investments Price Performance

MAJE opened at GBX 215 ($2.69) on Friday. Majedie Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 156.80 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 223 ($2.79). The firm has a market cap of £113.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 212.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 198.28.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

