Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $476.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Tigress Financial from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $418.85.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $384.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 639,554 shares of company stock valued at $236,646,413. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

