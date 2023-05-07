HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Raised to GBX 730

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 730 ($9.12) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 775 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $727.10.

HSBC stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $39.63.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 77.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 286.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 131.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

