Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.20.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $173.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.