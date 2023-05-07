Stifel Nicolaus Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $23.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.06.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,305,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,748,520 shares of company stock worth $33,718,171 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

