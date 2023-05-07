Daniel Zachary Bishop Buys 1,000 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Synovus Financial stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $44.91.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
