Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $360.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $328.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.33 and a 200 day moving average of $296.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.41 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.04%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Insulet by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

