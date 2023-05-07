Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New C$172.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNI. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.61.

CNI stock opened at $121.82 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

