Emerson Electric’s (EMR) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 888

EMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.88.

EMR opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.95. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

