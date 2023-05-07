Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CFO Buys $14,870.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) CFO Paul B. Langdale bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $14,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $289,072.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 538.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $879,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

