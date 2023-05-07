Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

LIND has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,226,300.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,276 shares of company stock valued at $268,816. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Saddle Point Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 60,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.3% during the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,435,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 134,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.