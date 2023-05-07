Royal Bank of Canada Trims Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Target Price to $54.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.36.

SEE opened at $42.54 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,166,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,592,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,229,000 after acquiring an additional 97,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,364,000 after acquiring an additional 116,134 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

