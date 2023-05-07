John L. Brottem Sells 1,414 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Outset Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.10%. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
