John L. Brottem Sells 1,414 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.10%. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

Outset Medical Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 56.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter worth $11,620,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter worth $2,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

