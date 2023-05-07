Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) EVP Sells $40,596.52 in Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $40,596.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,135.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 5.9 %

HOPE opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $963.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,414,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,996,000 after acquiring an additional 196,813 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 56,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 209,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,276 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,465,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.